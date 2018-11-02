Pulse.ng logo
2019: Jega urges strict compliance to electoral code of conduct

Jega urges strict compliance to electoral code of conduct ahead of 2019 Elections

Ahead of 2019 general elections, Prof. Attahiru Jega, a former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, has called for the formulation, adoption and strict compliance with the electoral code of conduct by political parties.

Jega made the call in an in-house monthly publication of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

According to him, compliance with “Peace Accord” signed by political parties, will avert bloody political strategies and the “do or die” politics in the country.

He further said that compliance would foster the creation of formidable and productive means of civil engagement through advocacy and public enlightenment, irrespective of individual’s religious and political leaning.

The former INEC chairman observed that while brinkmanship was a deliberate political strategy in electoral politics or diplomatic negotiation, its deployment currently, was primarily in pursuit of self-interest.

If brinkmanship is not promptly addressed through appropriate holistic measures by the relevant authorities, it will fuel electoral violence before, during and after elections at all levels.

“The wrong use of brinkmanship in the country, if not rigorously checkmated, may provide a breeding ground for do-or-die politics leveraged by ethno-religious and political demagogues in pursuit of selfish political gains,” Jega said. 

