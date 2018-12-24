Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has declared 2019 a year of blessing for all Nigerians.

According to Daily Post, Obasanjo said this while speaking at the 2018 carol service put together by the Chapel of Christ the Glorious King (CCKG), Abeokuta, Ogun state on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

The former President however called on Nigerians to work for the peace of the country as the general election draw near.

A statement issued to newsmen by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi reads: “The situation is getting worrisome by the day. I was in Kaduna and I thought that the story would be different. The people there said insecurity, kidnapping and killings are happening.

“If peace elude us, it is not an act of God, but, our making. That is why I am happy that our Bishop in his sermon also talked about peace. This is the appropriate time to talk about peace, this is the season of peace.

“It will be a year of blessings for each one, and particularly for Nigeria. When people come to me and say they are giving up on the country, I tell them no, that next year is year of blessings for all.

“With right statements, right actions, people will be trooping back into the country. We had it before, there is no reason not to have it again.”

Meanwhile, President Buhari, during his Christmas message to Nigerians, restated his commitment to free and fair elections in 2019.