Alhaji Mohammed Tunde-Jimoh, the Executive Secretary of the Board, made this known in an interview with NAN at an enlightenment programme for the intending pilgrims in Ilorin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) had approved N1.5 million as the hajj fare for intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia from Kwara.

Tunde-Jimoh said that June 18 for the completion of payment had become imperative in order to meet the deadline for issuance of visas by Saudi Arabia Authorities.

He directed all intending pilgrims, who have deposited N1.3 million or N1 million, to pay the remaining balance between now and June 18.

According to him, this will enable the board to process their travelling documents before the expiration period fixed by Saudi Arabia Authorities.

The executive secretary said all prospective pilgrims travelling with the board would receive flat rate of 800 dollars each as the Basic Travelling Allowance (BTA).

He said Muslims, willing to perform the 2019 pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia with the board, could still make the payment on or before June 18 deadline.

Tunde-Jimoh said the board would soon commence the medical screening and inoculations for the intending pilgrims to fish out those who were not physically fit to undertake the Holy trip.

He directed that all aged intending pilgrims should be accompanied by their children or relatives to carry out Hajj rites successfully.

The executive secretary said the board had perfected arrangements for more enlightenment programme, where stakeholders on Hajj would enlighten the intending pilgrims on what was expected of them while in Holy Land.

NAN reports that the enlightenment programme, which was second in its series since the commencement of 2019 Hajj operation, was attended by intending pilgrims from 16 local government areas of the state.