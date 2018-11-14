2019 general elections: Ooni of Ife begs Nigerians to support INEC

news

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has urged Nigerians to support Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to achieve the goals of conducting free, fair and credible elections in 2019.

Ogunwusi made the call when the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, paid him a courtesy visit in his palace on Tuesday in Ile-Ife.

He commended the INEC boss for the commission’s readiness to make the election successful and acceptable to the citizenry.

Earlier, Yakubu had reiterated the commission’s readiness to conduct credible and globally acceptable polls during the forthcoming 2019 general elections across the country.

He assured Nigerians that INEC would not be biased before, during and after the elections.

Yakubu also appealed to traditional rulers to use their positions to prevail on politicians in their domains to shun thuggery and any form of electoral malpractices.