Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says Federal Government will implement more projects and infrastructure in Lagos State, if the All Progressives Congress (APC) wins the presidential election.

Osinbajo made the pledge during his visit to the palace of the Monarch of Kosofe and Oloworo of Oworoland, Oba Olohuntoyin Salau.

The vice president, who was in the area to continue the party’s house -to-house campaigns in Lagos, said that the state was very important to the Federal Government.

“We were in opposition for 16 years and the party at the centre did not do well for Lagos. Now that we are at the federal, we will ensure that we achieve everything that we desire in the state.

“Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode cooperated with us at the federal, that is why we are moving forward and doing some projects for Lagos state. I believe Babajide Sanwo-Olu will do the same.

“I want to assure you that, Lagos and Kosofe will enjoy more federal presence. We will implement more federal projects in Lagos State,” the he said.

Earlier Salau urged the Federal government to release Oworonsoki Global Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) before the general elections.

Responding to the monarch’s request, Osinbajo said the present administration would work on reclaiming the land.

The Oba also called on the government to assist the community in sand filling water logged and swampy lands in Kosofe Local Government Area.

The traditional ruler said the assistance became necessary so that there would be more land available for government to build infrastructure such ad Trailer Parks.

According to him, such infrastructure will reduce the traffic challenges in some parts of the state caused by unavailability of parking lots for the heavy duty trucks .

The Oba, however, assured Osinbajo that the people of Kosofe would vote for President Muhammadu Buhari and the Lagos APC Governorship Candidate, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He also promised the vice president that his people would vote for all other APC candidates in the forthcoming House of Assembly and National Assembly elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Osinbajo was accompanied by Sanwo-Owo, his running mate, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Special Adviser to the President on Politics, Sen. Babafemi Ojudu.

Others were: Sen. Gbenga Ashafa, (Lagos East APC) senatorial candidate for Lagos East Senatorial District, Bayo Osinowo and Mr Rotimi Agunsoye, representing Kosofe Federal Constituency, among others.

NAN further reports that the campaign took Osinbajo and his entourage to select houses around Ketu, Oworonsoki Alapere and its environs, among others.