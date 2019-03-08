Olumekun spoke on the readiness of the commission in the state in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday.

In Lagos, the electorate will go to the polls to elect a governor and 40 members of the state house of assembly as part of the governorship and state assembly elections holding on Saturday in the country.

Supplementary elections will also take place in six federal constituencies in the state where the National Assembly elections held on Feb. 23 were inconclusive.

Olumekun said that the commission was ready to give Lagos residents free, fair, credible and acceptable elections everyone would be proud of.

In brief, we are good to go. We have all our materials ready, and already we are moving to the RACs (Registration Area Centres) now.

We are looking forward to a fine outing tomorrow, he said.

Olumekun said that the commission was passionate about delivering credible polls, hence the need for all stakeholders to support and collaborate with the electoral body.

He cautioned all party supporters to shun violence and actions or speech that could impede the conduct of peaceful elections.

ALSO READ: Aisha Buhari wants President to appoint more APC members during 2nd term

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 45 governorship candidates across various political parties will be vying for the number one seat in the state.

Also, 640 candidates of various parties are eying the 40 seats in the Lagos State House of Assembly in the election.