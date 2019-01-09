Danmallam said this on Wednesday during the signing for a peace accord by the various political parties and their candidates in the state.

The commissioner said that the meeting was convened to ensure a peaceful, free and fair election.

Danmallam described the state as `politically mature’ because the politicians had been accommodating one another before now.

He called on political parties to prevail on their supporters to eschew violence, saying the police was prepared to arrest instigators of violence.

“This meeting is to remind political parties and their supporters to ensure peace and hitch-free general elections because the international communities are watching us.

“As a command, we have prepared to provide adequate security during and after election,’’ he said.

According to him, this meeting is to tell you that election is not a do-or-die affair emphasising the political actors must ensure sustainability of our democracy by accepting the election results.

“I urge candidates of all the political parties and political actors to call their supporters to order by maintaining peace during the election.

“We will not hesitate to arrest any body found violating the order,’’ he said.

The Team Leader of the Nigeria Police Programme (NPP) in Enugu State, Mr Solomon Akpanufot, said that residents of the state were lucky to enjoy the existing peace in the state.

Akpanufot also extolled the existing cooperation between the government and the police leading to peace and harmony in the state.

“The NPP pledge that it will join hands with other stakeholders to work towards free, fair and peaceful election in the state,’’ he assured.

The meeting was attended by various security agencies, traditional rulers, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) representatives, journalists, PDP, APC and other political parties.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highpoint of the event was the signing of the peace accord by the state chairman of PDP, Chief Augustine Nnamani and his APC counterpart, Dr Ben Nwoye along with their candidates.

Others are United Progressive Party (UPP) and the United Democratic Party (UDP).

Parties and candidates absent at the ceremony were advised to go subsequently to the police command headquarters and perform the same exercise.