The command said this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Ibadan by its spokesman, Mr Oluwole Olusegun.

The statement said the NSCDC Commandant, John Adewoye, urged the general public to be law abiding as they vote in the elections.

It quoted the commandant as saying that the corps had re-strategised on how to make the state assembly and governorship elections violence free.

He assured the public that their votes would count while lives and properties would be adequately protected during and after the elections.

Adewoye warned all those who may want to scuttle the election to have a re-think, saying the corps would not hesitate to arrest and prosecute anyone involved in ballot snatching and other forms of electoral malpractice.

He also enjoined the public with complaints during the elections to call the control room number of the command on 07089419444, 09055565033 and 09055565020.