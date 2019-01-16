Mr Mike Igini, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Akwa Ibom, says any staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) found to be involved in election malpractice will be sacked.

Igini made the threat while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo on Wednesday on the commission’s level of preparedness for the general elections.

He advised the commission ’s staff to resist inducement by desperate politicians to either manipulate figures or engage in any act that might jeopardise the electoral process.

“Any staff tempted to manipulate figures during the elections will be dismissed and disgraced from INEC.

“I am warning the staff here because we have most of our brothers and sisters who are indigenes of this place and who are staff of INEC.

“Some who may be tempted to be involved in election malpractices would be dismissed and disgraced from the commission,’’ he said.

Igini, who disclosed that he had started the cleansing process, said: “I will proceed against them as some members of staff have already been dropped because they are unworthy and cannot work in 2019 elections.

“They are not fit and proper person to handle positions of public trust.”

He said that not all the 543 members of staff of the commission in the state would be involved in the 2019 electoral process.

Igini also said that some politicians were planning to promote violence during the forthcoming elections in the state.

“I think at our own level, whether it is work in progress, our concern should be what the politicians are planning to do.

“They are the ones recruiting thugs, militants; they are the ones buying fake police uniforms and NYSC uniforms at the moment.

“They are the ones trying to foment violence across the various states of the federation; we have heard about a build-up of small arms and light weapons across the country by some politicians.

“These are the elites who are the greatest beneficiaries of the Nigerian project and who regrettably are the greatest threat to the progress of Nigeria,” Igini said.

Igini gave an assurance that the votes of Akwa Ibom people would not only count but would be taken into account during the forthcoming elections in the state.