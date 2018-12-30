Akume, a former Senate Minority Leader and two time governor of Benue, gave the advised on Sunday at Wannune, Tarka Local Government during the celebration of his 65th birthday anniversary.

He said that the APC had presented the best candidates in all the elective positions in Benue and at the federal level.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sen. Akume was born on Dec. 27, 1953.

He said at 65 he had no reason to lie to his people and urged the Tiv people to vote President Buhari as he represents the direction of the Nigerian polity.

“At 65, I am too old to deceive my people, we have seen the direction of the Nigerian politics, and President Buhari represent that direction, I advise you all to vote him in the forthcoming presidential election.”

He further warned all electorate in the country not to sell their votes to anybody, adding that they should keep same and vote their preferred candidates in the coming elections.

Akume further accused the Gov, Samuel Ortom led administration of borrowing billions of money with nothing to show for it and urged the people to vote him out in the coming governorship elections.

Akume, who was recently named vice chairman, North, President Mohammadu Buhari Presidential Council is also the Senatorial Candidate of the APC of Benue North West (Zone B).

In his remarks, Benue APC Governorship Candidate, Mr Emmanuel Jime, said Sen. Akume was the indisputable leader of the Tiv Nation.

Jime said that Akume has shown over the years that “he is someone, who saw tomorrow’’adding that he has demonstrated true leadership of qualities to his people.

NAN reports that dignitaries at the event include, former deputy governor and APC Senatorial candidate Benue South, Mr Steve Lawani, APC Benue North East Senatorial candidate, Chief Mrs Mimi Orubibi Adzape, Chief Titus Zam, Prof. Eugene Aliegba.

Others were: APC North Central Youth Leader, Mr Terver Aginde, Arch. Asema Achado, Mrs Dorathy Mato, Mr John Degh, Mr Benjamin Wayo, Mr Tehemen Tarzoor and Benjame Adanyi, among others.