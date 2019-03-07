One person was killed when supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) clashed in Kaduna State on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

According to a report by The Guardian, the two groups clashed in the Kakuri and Kurmi Gwari areas of Kaduna when APC supporters embarked on a campaign rally in the PDP strongholds.

Several people were injured in the clash while two APC campaign vehicles were set on fire.

An eyewitness reported that the APC supporters had chanted offensive slogans to provoke the PDP supporters in the areas.

"They came yesterday (Wednesday) and moved around this place, abusing those who are not members of their party.

"One person was killed in the clash, but the death toll would have been more if not for the intervention of police, soldiers and other security agencies that took over the areas and stopped escalation of the crisis," the eyewitness said.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Nafiu Habib, told The Guardian that efforts are on to apprehend everyone involved in the clash.

"There was a clash between thugs believed to be supporters of the opposition party and that of the APC during political rally where a state Assembly candidate was campaigning in Kakuri area.

"However, when we received the information, the police mobilised its men to the area and restored normalcy. Efforts are on to apprehend perpetrators of the incident," he said.

The Governorship and State House of Assembly Elections will take place in the state on Saturday, March 9.