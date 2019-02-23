A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria [NAN], who observed the arrival of the various security chiefs, reports that the meeting involved the Residents Electoral Commissioner [REC], Dr Emeka Ononamadu.

NAN reports that the meeting might had been called to review security situation in the state as it concerns the election.

NAN however, reports that there were alleged explosion in some parts of the state capital but the Police spokesperson, SP Ebere Amaraizu said the police has commenced investigations adding that there were no casualties.

The security agencies include the Police, Army, Department of State Security, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence, Nigeria Immigration Services, and the Federal Road Safety Commission.

However, there is huge security build-up in Enugu metropolis especially within Enugu-Port-Harcourt Road, Enugu-Abakaliki Road and Enugu-Onitsha Road; thus, to ensure strict compliance to the restriction of movement order.

Security personnel had mounted various road blocks within major junctions in the metropolis.