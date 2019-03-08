Ahmad Abdur-Rahman, the Commissioner of Police Kaduna, gave the warning in a statement issued in Kaduna by the commands Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo.

Abdur-Rahman said that the police, in collaboration with other security agencies will deal decisively with any individuals or group caught disrupting the peace.

Members of the public are enjoined to steer clear of vote buying, vote selling, hate speeches, circulating fake news, snatching of ballot boxes and other acts capable of truncating the peoples will.

We will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law on anyone who engages in any crime during this period.

I wish to inform all the accredited electoral observers, both local and international, INEC officials and the general public not to exercise any fear.

Adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure safety and security before, during and after the governorship and State Assemblies Elections coming up on Saturday.

He urged people of Kaduna state to feel free to exercise their civic franchise without fear of molestation, and also comply with the order restricting vehicular movement on election day.

Abdur-Rahman assured the general public that their rights would be respected and enjoined eligible voters to act in accordance with the provision of the Electoral Act and other extant laws; to ensure a hitch free election.

Members of the public are advised to volunteer useful information and to report any suspicious movement to security personnel, through the following contact numbers: 08075391105, 07039675856 for prompt action, he added.