The Acting Inspector-General of Police ( I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu made the call when the President of the Union, Alhaji Najeem Yasin led a delegation on a courtesy visit to him on Friday in Abuja.

The election is coming and we will need your cooperation. You should extend your cooperation to the police to enable it maintain law and order,he said.

Adamu appealed to the union to take the assignment given to them by the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) in the upcoming general election very seriously.

We know you also involved in the election, we want you to take the responsibility given to you by INEC seriously.

We are ready to work with you and be ready to work with us. Do not hesitate to report anyone ready to compromise the system to the police.

With your huge membership across the country the onion owes the country the responsibility to also work to ensure security,he said.

The police boss who acknowledged the security challenges confronting the country said that any fight against crime with the support of the NURTW would be won.

Earlier, Yasid saidthe union would continue to support and collaborate with the police to fight crime in the country.

He also promised to assist the police with useful information that would help curb crime.

On election duty, the president said the union had performed election dutiescreditably in the pastand would surpass the records this time around.

We are set to assist INEC, we did it in 2015 and we are ready to do it again in 2019, he said.

He said with the enormity of the task before the I-G , the union was confident he had the capacity to deal with it and to protect the citizens.