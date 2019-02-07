The Oyo State Comptroller of NIS, Saleh Abdullahi, stated this on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan.

According to him, there is enough tight security at the nations borders and that immigration officials are always on 24-hour surveillance.

The state comptroller said that no foreigner without valid entry document would be allowed to enter the country.

Even then, foreigners with valid entry documents cannot vote and any foreigner that tries to vote will be arrested and prosecuted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

No fear about Nigeria's borders and Nigerians should be rest assured that the elections will be free and credible.

The immigration has good relationship with other security agencies and we are all working together for the success of the elections, Abdullahi said.

He then urged Nigerians to believe in the security agencies in the country and not exercise any fear.