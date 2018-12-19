Suleiman said this on Wednesday in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

He said that the President was mindful of the economic implications the decision may result to the unemployed youths, especially at the state level.

According to him, the President made a wise decision for setting up a committee to look into the mode of implementation of the new minimum wage to ensure that it does not add financial burden to some states who are willing to implement the new minimum wage.

He however advised state governments not to use the new national minimum wage as a reason not to engage fresh workers into the services of their respective states.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Buhari had earlier assured that a bill on implementation of the New Minimum Wage would soon be sent to the National Assembly for passage.

Buhari said this while presenting the 2019 Budget proposal of N8.8 trillion to the joint session of the National Assembly.

He assured that he was committed to addressing the minimum wage issue, saying he had directed the setting up of a technical committee to look at mode of implementation.

Buhari said that the work of the committee would be the basis of finance bill which will be submitted to the national assembly alongside the minimum wage bill.

According to him, the move is to minimise inflationary impact as well as ensure that its introduction does not lead to job losses.

NAN also recalls that the Amal Pepple Tripartite Committee on the Review of New National Minimum Wage, had on Nov. 6, submitted its report to the President.

The committee recommended N30,000 as the new national minimum wage.