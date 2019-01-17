The speaker made the call on Thursday while addressing members at plenary.

“We must realise that the remaining period demands of us to work assiduously and expeditiously so that we can dispose off the huge legislative assignment that still lie ahead of us.

“This would enable the house to sustain to the very last day the unsurpassed record of legislative outputs so far achieved thus, finishing as strongly as we started.

“The 2019 Appropriation Bill remains the major assignment the house has to discharge as quickly as possible so that government business will not be impeded,” he said.

Dogara said with less than five months to the end of the 8th National Assembly, it was good to reflect on the journey which stated in June, 2015.

According to him, we can corporately beat our chest that we have done appreciably well as a house.

Dogara said it was imperative to accelerate the pace of work in all the legislative processes involved in the bill, so that it would be passed in good time.

The speaker said there were some other bills under consideration which were critical to the development of the country which must receive concerted attention in the period ahead.

“We must resolve to conclude work on as many of these bills as possible for the advancement of the country and the well being of our people,” he said.