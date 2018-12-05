Pulse.ng logo
2019 Budget: Buhari convenes 'extraordinary' FEC meeting on Friday

Buhari convenes 'extraordinary' FEC meeting to finalise 2019 budget on Friday

The FEC will look critically into the 2019 appropriation bill before transmitting it to the National Assembly.

  • Published:
2019 Budget: Buhari convenes 'extraordinary' FEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari will preside over an 'extraordinary' meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Friday, December 7, 2018 to finalise works on the 2019 budget.

This was disclosed by the president's Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, on Wednesday, December 5.

According to his statement, the FEC will look critically into the 2019 appropriation bill before transmitting it to the National Assembly.

"President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday, preside over an extraordinary Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting to finalise works and look critically into the 2019 budget before transmitting it to the National Assembly for passage," he posted on his official Twitter account (BashirAhmaad).

Weekly FEC meetings take place in the Presidential Villa on Wednesdays, but the president has been away in Poland participating in the United Nations' Climate Change Conference, and won't return until later today.

The passage of budgets has been controversial over the past two years especially regarding how late they're usually finally passed into law.

Even though President Buhari presented the 2018 budget to the National Assembly in November 2017 with the aim of making sure it was already signed into law by January 2018, lawmakers didn't pass it until May 16, 2018.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

