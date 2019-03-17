Soon, Nigerian youths who just completed their BSc degree would be travelling from their homes to different NYSC camps across the country to serve their fatherland in the NYSC one year program.
To begin with, you’re expected to spend three weeks at the state you’re posted to for a three-week orientation program before you get posted to your Place of Primary Assignment, that’s where you’ll serve the country for one years under the guidance of the NYSC management of the state.
The orientation camp is always packed with activities and to participate in these activities, you need to have some items.
So, as an Otondo (nickname for new corps members) to enjoy your three week stay at the camp, you need to have the following items.
1. Toothbrush,
2. Toothpaste,
3. Bath soap & Sponge
4. Detergent & Bar Soap
5. Toilet Paper&Towel
6. Sanitary Pads & Tampons
7. Shower Caps
8. Disinfectants
9. Buckets & Bailer
10. Body Cream & Lotion
11. White T-shirts & Shorts
12. Whites tennis shoes & socks
13. Bed sheets
14. Perfumes/ body spray
15. Rubber slippers/flip flops
16. Combs, hair needs, Makeup & accessories
17. Torch lights
18. Mosquito nets/mosquito repellant
19. Food flasks, cups, drinking flasks & cutlery
20. Waist pouch.