Soon, Nigerian youths who just completed their BSc degree would be travelling from their homes to different NYSC camps across the country to serve their fatherland in the NYSC one year program.

To begin with, you’re expected to spend three weeks at the state you’re posted to for a three-week orientation program before you get posted to your Place of Primary Assignment, that’s where you’ll serve the country for one years under the guidance of the NYSC management of the state.

The orientation camp is always packed with activities and to participate in these activities, you need to have some items.

So, as an Otondo (nickname for new corps members) to enjoy your three week stay at the camp, you need to have the following items.

1. Toothbrush,

2. Toothpaste,

3. Bath soap & Sponge

4. Detergent & Bar Soap

5. Toilet Paper&Towel

6. Sanitary Pads & Tampons

7. Shower Caps

8. Disinfectants

9. Buckets & Bailer

10. Body Cream & Lotion

11. White T-shirts & Shorts

12. Whites tennis shoes & socks

13. Bed sheets

14. Perfumes/ body spray

15. Rubber slippers/flip flops

16. Combs, hair needs, Makeup & accessories

17. Torch lights

18. Mosquito nets/mosquito repellant

19. Food flasks, cups, drinking flasks & cutlery

20. Waist pouch.