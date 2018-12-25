The Vanguard Against Drug Abuse (VGADA) has appealed to traditional rulers and religious leaders to preach against drug abuse and election violence as the 2019 elections approaches.

The President of the Organisation, Dr Hope Abraham made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Abraham urged them to sensitise their subjects and congregation to such acts before, during and after the 2019 general elections.

He, however urged the leaders not sit on the fence but “take up the task of preaching peace to the people at all gatherings.

“We need the traditional and religious leaders seriously, especially as we are in the political period; we want peaceful polls in the territory and the country at large.

“The negative effect of illicit drugs cannot be over emphasised. Its abuse kills faster than any deadly disease.

“Some youths get out of control when they take drugs; religious leaders need to convince them that what they are taking is dangerous,” Abraham said.

He also solicited the support of the elders and parents in the communities to speak out on the dangers of substance abuse.

“This means that we all have a role to play in sustaining our peace and harmony for the prosperity of our country.

“We cannot do this on our own without involving everyone who loves his or her country as well as to help in the fight and see to the end of drug abuse in Nigeria.

“Everybody in the community should come out and assist the Governments and NGOs to educate youths to get out of drug abuse,” he said.

Abraham also appealed to the youth to remain vigilant and calm as the political season approaches, adding that they should have the interest of the country at heart.

He advised politicians to control their supporters, especially youths, to make then engage in peaceful campaigns and elections.