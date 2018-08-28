Pulse.ng logo
2019: APC will win South East, says Presidential aide

Muhammadu Buhari play

Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter)

The Special Adviser to the President on Justice Reform Sector, Mrs Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win majority of votes in the South-East in 2019.

Ibekaku-Nwagwu disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Enugu.

She said that her confidence hinged on the excellent performance of the APC-led administration in fixing hitherto abandoned infrastructure in the South East.

The presidential aide said that the zone had not had it so good in terms of infrastructural upgrade since the return to democratic rule in 1999.

She said that it was only logical for the region to repay President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC with bloc vote.

“The APC will win election in most of the South-East states or at least secure a minimum of 25 per cent of total vote cast in appreciation for this love.

President Buhari has demonstrated his love for our people through the over 69 roads and bridges projects currently ongoing in the zone,” she said.

Ibekaku-Nwagwu described the gesture as a clear departure from the style of the previous regime that awarded most of these roads but never funded them.

The president in his wisdom and frankness continued with the road contracts to avoid abandoned projects.

“He also awarded new ones and released funds to ensure work in progress.

“Work may not be very fast on site because of the economic crunch the administration is battling but is certainly in progress,” she said.

The special adviser said that the president had proven critics wrong adding that Igbos were indeed very grateful to him.

“We will reciprocate this gesture in 2019 by casting our vote massively for him.

“Political heavy weights are already joining the APC across the zone,” Ibekaku-Nwagwu said. 

