APC candidate calls for peaceful, issue-based campaign ahead of 2019

An All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ovia Federal Constituency in Edo, Mr Dennis Idahosa, has called for issue-based and crisis-free campaign to ensure peace and enhance democracy in the country.

Idahosa, who was a former Commissioner on Foreign Investment, Small, Medium Scale Businesses in Edo, made the call on Friday in Benin while speaking with newsmen.

According to him, when candidates engage in issue-based and peaceful campaign, such development will reduce calling and character assassination during and after elections as well bring about positive atmosphere in polity.

He noted that it only under a peaceful atmosphere that successful elections could be held.

The candidate also urged politicians to play the game of politics by adhering to the rules, stressing that the purpose of seeking for elective positions was to better the lot of the people.

“In other words, if your intention is to contribute your quota for the good of the people and country in general, you must do all to resist what will resort to conflict or crisis, as the case may be.

“Aside our personal conduct, we must also sensitise our supporters in the area of peace, this country is bigger than all of us and none should play God.

“I have been holding talks with my supporters on the reason why they must shun all actions capable of provocation from the supporters of our opponents.

“My aim is to work for the betterment of Ovia Federal Constituency, as such, we must allow peace to reign supreme before, during and after the elections,” he said.

Idahosa also called on the candidates of various political parties to sell their candidacy to the electorate by dwelling on people-oriented programmes and policies they would rely on to promote the welfare of the citizenry.