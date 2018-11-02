Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

APC candidate calls for peaceful, issue-based campaign ahead of 2019

APC candidate calls for peaceful, issue-based campaign ahead of 2019

According to him, when candidates engage in issue-based and peaceful campaign, such development will reduce calling and character assassination during and after elections .

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play APC candidate calls for peaceful, issue-based campaign ahead of 2019

An All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ovia Federal Constituency in Edo, Mr Dennis Idahosa, has called for issue-based and crisis-free campaign to ensure peace and enhance democracy in the country.

Idahosa, who was a former Commissioner on Foreign Investment, Small, Medium Scale Businesses in Edo, made the call on Friday in Benin while speaking with newsmen.

According to him, when candidates engage in issue-based and peaceful campaign, such development will reduce calling and character assassination during and after elections as well bring about positive atmosphere in polity.

He noted that it only under a peaceful atmosphere that successful elections could be held.

The candidate also urged politicians to play the game of politics by adhering to the rules, stressing that the purpose of seeking for elective positions was to better the lot of the people.

“In other words, if your intention is to contribute your quota for the good of the people and country in general, you must do all to resist what will resort to conflict or crisis, as the case may be.

“Aside our personal conduct, we must also sensitise our supporters in the area of peace, this country is bigger than all of us and none should play God.

“I have been holding talks with my supporters on the reason why they must shun all actions capable of provocation from the supporters of our opponents.

“My aim is to work for the betterment of Ovia Federal Constituency, as such, we must allow peace to reign supreme before, during and after the elections,” he said.

Idahosa also called on the candidates of various political parties to sell their candidacy to the electorate by dwelling on people-oriented programmes and policies they would rely on to promote the welfare of the citizenry.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Canada adopts new immigration policy that spells trouble for Nigerian...bullet
2 "I'm going to watch you closely from now on", Buhari warns Nigeria...bullet
3 How El-Zakzaky has become the face of Shiite persecution in Nigeriabullet

Related Articles

‘America has been begging Atiku with US visa’—Gbenga Daniel
Donald Duke earns N5.6m in 3 years, pays N400,000 tax
President Buhari meets Tinubu, Oshiomhole at Aso Rock
"I came back to power in this 'agbada' to convince Nigerians to make sacrifices" - Buhari
Agbaje picks lawyer, Haleemat Busari, as deputy for 2019 Lagos governorship election
Buhari hosts aggrieved APC aspirants to dinner at Aso Rock
APC affirms Abdulrahman as its Kwara governorship candidate
Ex-presidential aspirant warns Nigerians against ‘recycling’ politicians in 2019
Tinubu cautioned over his comments dismissing Atiku's chances in 2019 presidential election
Buhari comments on Kemi Adeosun's NYSC forgery scandal

Local

Court stops NLC from commencing strike on November 6
Court stops Labour from commencing strike on November 6
Journalist commits suicide on Lagos Third Mainland Bridge
Journalist dies after jumping into lagoon from Third Mainland Bridge in apparent suicide
Ganduje shuns panel probing bribery allegations, videos
Ganduje fails to show up before Kano Assembly panel investigating bribery allegations, videos
Buhari comments on Kemi Adeosun's NYSC forgery scandal
Buhari comments on Kemi Adeosun's NYSC forgery scandal
X
Advertisement