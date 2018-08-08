news

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has assured the women aspiring for elective positions on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), of her support to achieve the thirty five per cent affirmative action for women.

Mrs Buhari gave the assurance on Tuesday when the newly elected APC National women leaders and their women wing in the 36 States and FCT paid her a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The group including women leaders of North-Central, North-East, North-West, South-East, South-West and South-South were led to the Presidential Villa by the National Woman Leader of APC, Mrs Salamatu Baiwa.

The wife of the President maintained that women were responsible for the successes recorded in many elections in Nigeria.

“ It is time to start mobilisation of women at the grassroots level because women are responsible for the successes of every elections in Nigeria’’ she said.

Mrs Buhari urged the APC women to always respect the constitution of the party.

She also called on the women to continue to support the APC led Federal Government in its bid to ensure the development of infrastructure, especially roads and railway projects.

The wife of the President, therefore, advocated for more women participation in politics so as to avoid marginalisation.

In her remark, the APC National Woman leader, Mrs Salamatu Baiwa, assured the wife of the President of her determination to mobilise support and women participation to ensure the success of the party.

Baiwa said that she would engage women in active advocacy for more women empowerment.

She assured Mrs Buahri of her commitment to operate under the atmosphere of inclusiveness to ensure that no woman was left behind.

In her address of welcome, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration, Dr Hajo Sani, expressed her gratitude to the APC women for their support and loyalty to the Federal Government.

Sani said that the wife of the President was committed to championing the course of women and children in Nigeria.

Also speaking, the APC National woman leader, South-West, Mrs Kemi Nelson, assured the wife of the President of their commitment to support programmes of the party in their respective zones.