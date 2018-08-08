Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

2019: Aisha Buhari pledges to support APC women aspirants

2019 Elections Aisha Buhari pledges to support APC women aspirants

The wife of the President maintained that women were responsible for the successes recorded in many elections in Nigeria.

  • Published:
Aisha Buhari play

Aisha Buhari

(Premium Times Nigeria)

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has assured the women aspiring for elective positions on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), of her support to achieve the thirty five per cent affirmative action for women.

Mrs Buhari gave the assurance on Tuesday when the newly elected APC National women leaders and their women wing in the 36 States and FCT paid her a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The group including women leaders of North-Central, North-East, North-West, South-East, South-West and South-South were led to the Presidential Villa by the National Woman Leader of APC, Mrs Salamatu Baiwa.

The wife of the President maintained that women were responsible for the successes recorded in many elections in Nigeria.

It is time to start mobilisation of women at the grassroots level because women are responsible for the successes of every elections in Nigeria’’ she said.

Mrs Buhari urged the APC women to always respect the constitution of the party.

She also called on the women to continue to support the APC led Federal Government in its bid to ensure the development of infrastructure, especially roads and railway projects.

The wife of the President, therefore, advocated for more women participation in politics so as to avoid marginalisation.

In her remark, the APC National Woman leader, Mrs Salamatu Baiwa, assured the wife of the President of her determination to mobilise support and women participation to ensure the success of the party.

Baiwa said that she would engage women in active advocacy for more women empowerment.

She assured Mrs Buahri of her commitment to operate under the atmosphere of inclusiveness to ensure that no woman was left behind.

In her address of welcome, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration, Dr Hajo Sani, expressed her gratitude to the APC women for their support and loyalty to the Federal Government.

Sani said that the wife of the President was committed to championing the course of women and children in Nigeria.

Also speaking, the APC National woman leader, South-West, Mrs Kemi Nelson, assured the wife of the President of their commitment to support programmes of the party in their respective zones.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Godswill Akpabio The real reason Senator reportedly wants to leave PDPbullet
2 Mathew Seiyefa 6 things you should know about the new DSS bossbullet
3 DSS Mattew Seiyefa replaces Lawal Daura as agency's DGbullet

Related Articles

Defection Rumours We are not leaving APC: Ondo Dep. Gov, cabinet members
Bolaji Abdullahi Ex-APC spokesman becomes CUPP spokesman
Buhari Opposition using fake news to 'de-market' President – Lai Mohammed
Religious Difference I am not under any pressure to drop my Deputy – Gov. Bindow
PDP Party accuses Presidency of blackmailing NASS
General Elections Lamido confident PDP will return to power in 2019
Amaechi "Nigerians don't hold us accountable," Minister says
Saraki 4 major issues Senate President might discuss during NASS emergency meeting this Tuesday
NASS Recess Nigeria risks total government shut down — Ita Enang
Politics Nigeria's Acting President fires the head of state secret service over National Assembly barricade

Local

DSS seals entrance to NASS as plot to impeach Saraki thickens
NASS Blockade UK Government reacts to DSS invasion of National Assembly
Burning car causes traffic jam on Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos
In Lagos Burning car causes traffic jam on Third Mainland Bridge
The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has ordained Senator Oluremi Tinubu as an assistant pastor.
Oluremi Tinubu RCCG ordains APC National Leader’s wife as assistant pastor
Nigeria can’t face another civil war - Lai Mohammed
Lai Mohammed Minister says Nigeria can’t face another civil war