2019: 56 card readers fail test in Kebbi, Reps Committee says

The Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Electoral and Political Parties Matters, Alhaji Zakari Angulu, says over 56 card readers failed test out of 3,882 in Kebbi.

Angulu made this known on Friday in Birnin Kebbi when his committee visited the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state on an oversight function.

The visit was to find out the level of INEC’s preparedness ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“What we have observed is that INEC is trying in terms of Permanent Voters Cards and other election facilities in spite of the 56 card readers that failed test out of 3,882,” he said.

Angulu explained that the available card readers were okay to be used for the election despite the little challenges observed.

“The state still has enough time to be fully prepared.

”With what I saw on ground,I am very impressed. I also want to conclude that they still have room to meet up but that is left for the national body of INEC to take up and address,” he said

Hr said that from the committee findings, the commission still have sufficient materials that could be used to cover the 2019 elections in the state.