The President made this known at the official launch of 2018 NDHS in Abuja on Tuesday.

Represented by the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, Buhari said that the report of the survey was an improvement over previous surveys conducted in the country, adding that it was necessary for advancement of the country’s wellbeing.

According to him, the survey is conducted every five years.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2018 NDHS is the sixth of its kind to be conducted in the country since 1990, designed to provide data for monitoring the population and health situations in the nation.

It was conducted by NPC in collaboration with National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) of Federal Ministry of Health, funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Global Fund, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, UNFPA and WHO.

The survey, which fieldwork commenced on Aug. 15 till Dec. 23, 2018, is also to provide up-to-date demographic and health indicators for Nigeria, its geographical zones and individual states.

The survey collected information on fertility awareness and use of family planning methods, nutritional status of women and children, maternal and child health, adult and childhood mortality, women empowerment, female genital cutting, among others.

Mrs Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, the acting Chairman of NPC, explained that “a total of 41,821 women between 15 and 49 years and 13,311 men between 15 and 59 years were interviewed in 40,425 households, representing a response rate of 99 per cent of women and 99 per cent of men.”

The NPC boss said that two per cent of women and two per cent of men aged 15 years and above had difficulty or could not function in at least one domain of disability such as seeing, hearing, remembering.

Salu-Hundeyin noted that nine per cent of women and 10 per cent of men had some difficulty in at least one domain.

She, however, said that the data collated on disability would be of significant to the social development statistics for the wellbeing of persons with disabilities in the country.

She thanked President Buhari for his support, saying that the survey focused on fertility, maternal, child health, nutrition, malaria, women empowerment, domestic violence and female genital mutilation.

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said that the survey’s thematic coverage was in line with President Buhari’s programme toward promoting healthcare.

Mustapha, who was represented by Dr Tunde Lawal, the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet House, reiterated the commitment of the APC-led Federal Government to lift Nigerians out of poverty.

According to him, the data as contained in the demographic survey will assist government on how and where to channel funds in-addressing identified health challenges.

The SGF restated the resolve of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) to continue to support NPC in generating and disseminating data for the country’s development.