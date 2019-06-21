Twenty ships are discharging petroleum products and other commodities at the Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos State, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Friday.

The NPA said in its daily publication, ‘Shipping Position’, that three of the vessels were discharging petrol while two were discharging diesel.

It said that the other 15 ships were discharging buckwheat, general cargo, frozen fish, empty containers, bulk sugar, bulk gypsum, base oil and frozen fish.

NPA said that 11 ships were waiting to berth at the Lagos ports with petrol, containers, and base oil.

The authority said that a total of 27 ships would be expected at the ports from June 21 to July 17.

It said that the 27 ships would sail in with bulk malt, general cargo, petrol, bulk sugar, bulk salt, buckwheat, butane, bulk fertiliser, containers and frozen fish.