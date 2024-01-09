ADVERTISEMENT
20 people max – Tinubu cuts excessive spending on foreign trips entourage

News Agency Of Nigeria

The First Lady and twife of the VP will be restricted to a maximum of five officials when traveling abroad and 10 officials for trips within the country.

President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

According to the directive, the President's entourage for trips within the country will now be limited to a maximum of 25 officials, while foreign trips will have no more than 20 accompanying persons.

Vice-President entourages will see a reduction to five officials on foreign trips and 15 officials for domestic travel.

Furthermore, the First Lady and the wife of the Vice-President will be restricted to a maximum of five officials when traveling abroad and 10 officials for trips within the country.

Ministers will be allowed only four accompanying officials on their travels, while heads of agencies are limited to two.

Ajuri Ngelale, the President's media aide, explained the decision during a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, January 09, 2023. He stated that state security outfits will take charge of providing security for visiting officials, stating a commitment to prudent management of public resources.

"The reduction in the size of entourages will bring total sanity and prudence to the management of the commonwealth of our people. The president is insistent that the notion of government wastage, excessive recurrent expenditure is over," Ngelale stated.

He further added that officials will now be required to conduct government affairs in line with principles of prudence and cost management, mirroring the expectations set for Nigerian citizens.

In a related development, the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON) has urged Lagosride management to adopt a more worker-friendly policy. This call comes in the wake of the unfortunate loss of its first National Deputy President, Padmore Adebayo, during the course of his duty.

The union, through a statement signed by Jossy Olawale, Chairman of the Media, Publicity, and Technical Committee, expressed dissatisfaction with the working conditions imposed by platforms such as Lagosride, Uber, Bolt, and Indriver.

Grievances include high commissions, low fares, high daily targets, and inadequate healthcare insurance, all contributing to the prolonged working hours, fatigue, and low earnings experienced by platform workers.

