20, not 30 persons kidnapped at Edo train station - State govt

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Commissioner for Communication in Edo, Mr Chris Nehikhare, says the intelligence report has indicated that 20 persons are kidnapped at the Igueben train station in Edo and not 32 persons as reported.

He noted that seven of the abducted persons had been rescued, recalling that the victims were waiting for a 4 p.m. train from Igueben station to Warri when the kidnappers abducted them on Jan. 7.

“The kidnappers successfully kidnapped 20 persons at the Igueben train station and not 32 persons as previously said.

“Out of the 20 persons, seven have been rescued while 13 persons are still with the kidnappers.

“The operation is still ongoing and we are confident that very soon, the ordeal of the innocent citizens will soon be over,” he said.

He further said that the Deputy Governor of Edo, Mr Phillip Shaibu, had a conversation with traditional rulers in the locality on the consequences of harbouring kidnappers.

“If kidnappers are found residing or using any of the property in the community, such property would be forfeited to the state government and would be destroyed.

“Also, if at any point those that use the facility were found to have killed any of their captive, owner of such facility would be charged for murder and prosecuted along with the perpetrators of the crime,” he warned.

The deputy governor also told the traditional rulers to increase surveillance in their areas to prevent crime.

He advised the media to work with the information from the government and not from other sources for the safety of the family of the victims.

The commissioner stated that Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo had assured the families of the abducted train passengers of safety and rescue soon.

News Agency Of Nigeria
20, not 30 persons kidnapped at Edo train station - State govt

