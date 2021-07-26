20 million young Nigerians will benefit from FG education scheme, Osinbajo says

The target is to cater for these 20 million young people and provide them education, training and employment, between now and 2030.

The vice president disclosed this in a pre-recorded message delivered at the official launch of the Generation Unlimited (GenU) programme in Nigeria.

The GenU programme is a global multi-sector partnership that was initially launched in September 2018, in collaboration with over 200 partners.

The programme has impacted more than 100 million young people globally through innovations and programmes, in more than 40 countries across six continents.

"This program is important because it promises to provide 20 million Nigerians with digital skills, link them to entrepreneurial and other job opportunities and assist them in realising their full potential.

“Over the next couple of years, we will provide digital learning, employment, entrepreneurship and engagement for and with 20 million young Nigerians.

"This process is not only significant for our socio-economic development as a nation in the coming years but also provides a learning asset for developing future job growth enabling programmes," Osinbajo says.

He adds that: “Nigeria has one of the world's largest young populations. And it bears repeating that our country's youth are the nation's present and indeed its future. The cost of failing to invest in them is quite simply, unimaginable.

“So, we are excited to be a part of the ambitious goal of reaching young Nigerians with this opportunity. The work is massive, and we know we cannot achieve this objective without strong partnerships.

"And so, the presidency, the relevant ministries and state governments will be collaborating with Generation Unlimited Nigeria, the private sector, the international community and our young people themselves to make this a reality.”