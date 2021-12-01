RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

20 feared dead as boat carrying 50 people capsized in Kano

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has expressed shock over the Tuesday evening Bagwai boat mishap that led to the death of 20 persons.

A file image of a capsized boat
A file image of a capsized boat

Ganduje spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Abba Anwar, in a statement issued on Wednesday in Kano.

Recommended articles

“Bagwai boat mishap, which so far caused the death of 20 people, as rescue operation still on, is a state tragedy.

“We learned that the boat started from Hayin Badau to Bagwai on their way to attend Maulud celebration.

“The boat was ferrying about 50 people with some loads, it capsized because of overloading. Most of the passengers were Islamiyyah students,” he said.

The governor prayed to God to forgive the deceased sins, also quick recovery of the rescued who are receiving medical attention.

“I urge boats operators to always take the issue of overloading very seriously. They should know that they can still get profit without overloading their boats,” the governor said.

Ganduje said it was unfortunate that a similar incident was recorded some years ago on the same axis.

“People should know that the lives of their fellow human beings are too important to be risked deliberately.

“Based on information we received this morning, there are 20 deaths. Seven persons have been admitted in hospital and another eight others were found this morning. The rescue operation is still going on.

“We salute the courage and patriot posture of the rescue teams,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari expresses sadness over Kano tragic boat accident

Buhari expresses sadness over Kano tragic boat accident

Kano Boat mishap: 14 people still missing – Commissioner

Kano Boat mishap: 14 people still missing – Commissioner

Reps urge IGP to remove illegal checkpoints on roads nationwide

Reps urge IGP to remove illegal checkpoints on roads nationwide

Yahaya Bello presents 2 houses to wives of late police escort

Yahaya Bello presents 2 houses to wives of late police escort

ISWAP kidnaps Borno Govt officials

ISWAP kidnaps Borno Govt officials

Buhari salutes Ogbonnaya Onu at 70

Buhari salutes Ogbonnaya Onu at 70

Her Network announces 2021 nomiees for 5th annual Woman of the Year Awards

Her Network announces 2021 nomiees for 5th annual Woman of the Year Awards

2023 elections: Get your PVCs now NANS tells students

2023 elections: Get your PVCs now NANS tells students

Unvaccinated Civil servants locked out of office as FG's deadline elapses

Unvaccinated Civil servants locked out of office as FG's deadline elapses

Trending

Keyamo says Lagos judicial panel on Lekki shooting was illegal

Festus Keyamo is Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

Reps block bill that would allow Nigerians sue government for failure

Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]

Lai Mohammed accuses IPOB of beheading 2 kidnapped policemen

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Saudi-bound businesswoman excretes 80 pellets of Cocaine at Abuja airport

Saudi-bound businesswoman excretes 80 pellets of Cocaine at Abuja airport