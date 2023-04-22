The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2 years after abduction, 4 students of FGC Birnin-Yauri regain freedom

News Agency Of Nigeria

Four out of the 11 remaining students of Federal Government College (FGC), Birnin-Yauri, Kebbi State, have regained their freedom from captors.

Kidnapped teachers students of FGC Birnin Yauri have regained freedom (Photo used for the purpose of illustration)
Kidnapped teachers students of FGC Birnin Yauri have regained freedom (Photo used for the purpose of illustration)

Those released are Faiza Ahmed, Bilha Musa, Hafsat Murtala and Rahama Abdullahi.

Recommended articles

Alhaji Salim Kaoje, the Chairman of Committee for the 11 abducted FGC, Birnin Yauri, made this known to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

“As you are aware for the past three months, we have made an appeal fund for us to gather money to get our children back

“As it is now, we used the money that we have gotten from the people in addition to what we had to secure the release of these four students.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This means we have been able to secure the release of only four out of the 11 students remaining in captivity.

“The joy is that these four students are right now in Kebbi Government House very safe and sound,” he said.

Kaoje also revealed that the parents of the remaining seven students were still in the bush making negotiations with the bandits for their release too.

Munira Bala-Ngaski, a mother to one of the released students, expressed her gratitude to God for the release of her daughter by the abductors.

She however made a passionate appeal to all and sundry to assist in securing the release of the remaining seven students.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I spent three months having sleepless nights when Faiza Ahmed was in captivity in the hands of the bandits.

“My prayer is that all the remaining students will by God’s grace, be released in time and in good health back to their parents,” she prayed.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kebbi Police Command (PPRO), SP Nafi’u Abubakar, also confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Catholic Priest announces free education for indigent students in Imo

Catholic Priest announces free education for indigent students in Imo

2 years after abduction, 4 students of FGC Birnin-Yauri regain freedom

2 years after abduction, 4 students of FGC Birnin-Yauri regain freedom

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground

FG making arrangements to evacuate Nigerian citizens from Sudan - NiDCOM

FG making arrangements to evacuate Nigerian citizens from Sudan - NiDCOM

MURIC wants governments to build affordable houses for low-income earners

MURIC wants governments to build affordable houses for low-income earners

Sports Minister orders closure of Surulere stadium after floodlight incident

Sports Minister orders closure of Surulere stadium after floodlight incident

Anambra establishes bureau of missing persons

Anambra establishes bureau of missing persons

Osinbajo to deliver Climate Change lecture at US university

Osinbajo to deliver Climate Change lecture at US university

You won't decide Senate presidency, speakership - Lawan tells opposition

You won't decide Senate presidency, speakership - Lawan tells opposition

Pulse Sports

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown now bankrupt one year after divorce from wife

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown now bankrupt one year after divorce from wife

FIFA U-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles drawn into tough Group D with Italy, Brazil

FIFA U-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles drawn into tough Group D with Italy, Brazil

Hodgson vs Vieira: What is the new Crystal Palace boss doing differently?

Hodgson vs Vieira: What is the new Crystal Palace boss doing differently?

Ime Udoka set to coach Precious Achiuwa as Toronto Raptors fire Nick Nurse

Ime Udoka set to coach Precious Achiuwa as Toronto Raptors fire Nick Nurse

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari has affirmed that petrol subsidy will soon end. (Punch)

FG to begin 40% pay rise for workers ahead of proposed subsidy removal in June

Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola (PM News)

Controversies are his path to success —  Fashola speaks on Tinubu's alleged dual citizenship

The pregnant woman arrested for drug trafficking. [Facebook:NDLEA]

NDLEA arrests pregnant woman, cripple, female undergraduate with drugs

INEC-Chairman-Mahmood-Yakubu

INEC asks police to prosecute Yunusa-Ari for ‘unwholesome behaviour’ in Adamawa poll