2 YABATECH lecturers win N4.5m grant

He explained that the award followed a call for grant application by LASRIC in the Research and Innovation field with a special focus on circular economy and cloud computing.

He said that the findings from the research would go a long way to help policy makers in the management of plastic waste pollution in Lagos and other parts of the country.

”Also, it will further help to create more awareness to the college community on public health issues associated with microplastics pollution, the findings will give birth to lots of good things.

”YABATECH researchers are also contributing to knowledge and finding a lasting solution to problem of plastic waste, so this grant is a form of encouragement and we are delighted at winning it,’’ he added.

Ejiofor also described the achievements of Dr. Doherty, a Chief Lecturer in the Department of Biological Sciences and Dr. Ajagbe, (Lecturer III) in Department of Biological Sciences as ‘’wonderful development and a boost to the image of the institution.’’

According to him, Doherty was awarded N2million for her project titled, ‘Developing a framework for the management of plastic pollution and capacity building for women and youth in Lagos State.”

Ejiofor said that Ajagbe was awarded N2.5million for her project titled, ‘Microplastic pollution indices of bottled water from Lagos State, Nigeria.”

Ejiofor expressed his contentment at the development.