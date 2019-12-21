Barely two weeks after their appointment, Jamilu Zannah and Bilyaminu Shinkafi have resigned their positions as commissioners for higher education and science and technology, respectively in Zamfara State.

Recently, governor Bello Matawalle inaugurated 19 commissioners and placed them on three months probation.

One of the commissioners, Zannah, who was the state governor’s campaign director during the 2019 governorship election in the state said he rejected the appointment because of Matawalle’s high-handedness.

Zannah also accused the governor of not making consultations before he makes decisions.

While addressing journalists on Saturday, December 21, 2019, Zannah said Matawalle has failed to fulfill his promises to those who worked with him during campaign.

He said, “His excellency, Alhaji Bello Matawalle has been doing things and running this government single-handedly since he assumed office as governor.

“As his campaign director-general, I know we made several promises to many people that when we succeed, these promises will be met.

“However, of all the appointments so far made which include many directors-general, senior special assistants, special assistants, special advisers, permanent secretaries, commissioners and members of boards and committees, I am not aware of any that the governor consulted us on.

“I do not know how l can face all those people we made promises to when they see me going round as commissioner while the promises made to them remained unfulfilled.”

Zannah also accused the governor of failing to check up on him during his 40-day medical trip to India.

“Even though the governor was aware of my sickness and my medical trip where l stayed for about 40 days, which was why l missed the executive council inauguration, he never called to sympathize with me up to the time l returned.

“Since l did not join this Matawalle movement for my personal gains but for the benefits of the people and in order to move the state forward, l have decided to reject this appointment as commissioner of education in the state with immediate effect, and this followed my discussions with my associates.”