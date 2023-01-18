2 village chiefs, 5 others arrested in connection with Edo train attack.

Nehikhare said that seven other suspects had also been arrested in connection with the incident, saying that the two remaining passengers in captivity had also been rescued by security agents.

“The success story in the kidnapping is that five persons and two village chiefs have been arrested in connection with the incident and they are helping with investigations,” he said.

Speaking on the Lassa fever outbreak in the state, Nehikhare said that the Federal Government and its agencies had failed to mobilise to the state in spite of all appeals for help from the government.

”Over 50 persons have been infected with the Lassa fever since the outbreak in the state, we have a five per cent fatality rate which is very high compared to COVID-19.

“All appeal and entreaties to the federal government has been rebuffed

“We are constrained to reach out to the World Health Organisation (WHO)and other International Agencies to intervene in the infectious disease in our state.