RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2 Unilorin students win UNESCO scholarships

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Two students of the University of Ilorin have won the prestigious awards of the International Centre for Biotechnology under the auspices of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

UNESCO (European Parents' Association)
UNESCO (European Parents' Association)

According to the University of Ilorin Bulletin issued on Monday, the students were awarded the scholarship for having good academic records in the organisation’s educational peer review.

Recommended articles

It stated that the duo, Mr. Samson Oyebamiji of the Department of Microbiology and Mr. Sodiq Alasi of the Department of Food Engineering, won the award of UNESCO ICB MSc. Scholarship and UNESCO ICB Final Year undergraduate scholarship.

The University publication added that a letter, by the Chairman, Scholarships Award Committee, Prof. Umezuruike Opara, commended the students for applying for the MSc. Scholarship of the UNESCO International Centre for Biotechnology (UNESCO ICB).

He said this was based on the criteria advertised, including course of study related to Biotechnology/BioSciences and good academic records, the Scholarships Awards Committee (SAC) reviewed all applications submitted.

“Congratulations, it is our pleasure to award the UNESCO ICB MSc. Scholarships to you, Mr. Samson Oyebamiji of the Department of Microbiology, University of Ilorin, for N1,014,914.67 and the Final Year Undergraduate Scholarships to you, Mr. Sodiq Alasi of the Department of Food Engineering, University of Ilorin, for N500,000.00.

“This award is to support your tuition fee, accommodation, books and living expenses during your MSc. and undergraduate studies at the university,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2 Unilorin students win UNESCO scholarships

2 Unilorin students win UNESCO scholarships

Fuel scarcity in Abuja, other areas caused by inadequate supply – IPMAN

Fuel scarcity in Abuja, other areas caused by inadequate supply – IPMAN

Gov. Obaseki condemns Owo attack, condoles with Akeredolu, victims’ families

Gov. Obaseki condemns Owo attack, condoles with Akeredolu, victims’ families

2023: Muslim Scholars commend Northern governors support for power shift

2023: Muslim Scholars commend Northern governors support for power shift

Sex-for-marks: UniAbuja dismisses 2 professors- VC

Sex-for-marks: UniAbuja dismisses 2 professors- VC

Sen. Ogba wins rescheduled Ebonyi PDP guber primary

Sen. Ogba wins rescheduled Ebonyi PDP guber primary

Gumau picks NNPP Bauchi South Senatorial ticket

Gumau picks NNPP Bauchi South Senatorial ticket

PRP presidential primary: MKO Abiola’s son emerges winner in Ebonyi

PRP presidential primary: MKO Abiola’s son emerges winner in Ebonyi

APC inaugurates 18 sub-committees for presidential primary

APC inaugurates 18 sub-committees for presidential primary

Trending

Ordinary President crowdfunds N18 billion for ASUU

Ahmed Isah.

Owo attack shows Nigeria is becoming a failed state - Peter Obi

Peter Obi.

‘Okada’ ban: LAGFERRY deploys more boats, increases daily trips

Okada ban in lagos

Owo attack: Buhari condemns killing of worshippers in Catholic Church

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Premium Times]