2 Unilorin students win UNESCO scholarships

It stated that the duo, Mr. Samson Oyebamiji of the Department of Microbiology and Mr. Sodiq Alasi of the Department of Food Engineering, won the award of UNESCO ICB MSc. Scholarship and UNESCO ICB Final Year undergraduate scholarship.

The University publication added that a letter, by the Chairman, Scholarships Award Committee, Prof. Umezuruike Opara, commended the students for applying for the MSc. Scholarship of the UNESCO International Centre for Biotechnology (UNESCO ICB).

He said this was based on the criteria advertised, including course of study related to Biotechnology/BioSciences and good academic records, the Scholarships Awards Committee (SAC) reviewed all applications submitted.

“Congratulations, it is our pleasure to award the UNESCO ICB MSc. Scholarships to you, Mr. Samson Oyebamiji of the Department of Microbiology, University of Ilorin, for N1,014,914.67 and the Final Year Undergraduate Scholarships to you, Mr. Sodiq Alasi of the Department of Food Engineering, University of Ilorin, for N500,000.00.