Two suspects have reportedly been arrested in connection with the killing of the former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh.

Badeh was killed by unknown gunmen on his way back from his farm Tuesday, December 18, 2018.

According to Channels TV, a police source said that the suspects were arrested on Wednesday, December 26, 2018.

The source also added that three suspects who were arrested earlier by the police gave statements that led to the latest arrest.

The police is yet to determine the involvement of the three suspects in the murder of the former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), the source added.

President Buhari had in a statement, called on security agencies to make sure Badeh’s killers are brought to book.

Alex Badeh was appointed as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in 2014 by former President Goodluck Jonathan.