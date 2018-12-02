2 suicide bombers killed in Borno

news

Two suicide bombers have been reported dead in Borno state.

According to Daily Post, this was made known to newsmen by Army Spokesman, Brig-Gen. Sani Usman.

Usman said the incident occurred on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at Muna garage in Maiduguri, Borno state.

His statement reads: “Two Suicide Bombers (Male and Female) on a mission to infiltrate Muna Garage Maiduguri, hurriedly detonated one of their suicide vests on sighting troops of 195 Battalion on patrol at about 8 P.M on 1 December 2018.

“The patrol team quickly moved to the scene and discovered it was only the female suicide bomber’s vest that was detonated, killing herself and the male suicide bomber.

“Unfortunately, five members of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) on duty at the market were injured in the explosion.

“Subsequently, the area was cordoned off and the Explosive Ordinance Device Team were drafted to defuse the other unexploded vest, while Borno State Emergency Management Agency and the Red-cross evacuated the mutilated body parts of the suicide bombers.

“The wounded persons were rushed to 7 Division Hospital for medical attention.”

Take the offensive

Following the recent killing of soldiers by Boko Haram in Metele, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai advised commanders to adopt an offensive posture that will instill fear in the terrorists.

The Chief of Army Staff also called on troops not to be discouraged by the Metele attack.