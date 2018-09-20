2 soldiers die in training due to accidental discharge

news

Two soldiers of the Nigerian Army were killed due to an accidental discharge that happened during in-theatre training on Wednesday, September 19, 2018.

According to a statement by Army, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, has ordered an inquiry into the unfortunate incident.

"We deeply regret to announce the death of 2 soldiers of 192 Battalion who lost their lives as a result of an accidental discharge during in-theatre training today.

"The Chief of Army Staff has directed the Commander 26 Brigade Gwoza to immediately constitute a Board of Inquiry to unravel the circumstances that led to this unfortunate situation," the statement read.