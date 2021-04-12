2 soldiers dead, scores of fighters killed as troops engage terrorists in Borno

He said the terrorists were supposedly lying in wait to attack troops and innocent citizens plying the busy road.

According to him, troops who have continued to dominate the areas with massive clearance patrols and ambushes sprang the surprise attack on the terrorists that have been menacing the peace and livelihood of the people in the area.

“They however ran out of luck as they were instead trapped and neutralised in their own web."

After the duel and successful neutralization of the terrorists, the troops continued their clearance patrol up to Maiduguri.

“Meanwhile, troops of OPLD will continue to maintain aggressive posture to ensure the entire area is cleared of terrorists elements and their activities while maintaining high moral and fighting efficiency.