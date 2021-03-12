The incident was confirmed by Ajayi Okasanmi, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Kwara Police Command.

“The police officers were coming back from Ogbomoso where they had escorted a bullion van.

“One of the tyres of the escort vehicle burst and rammed into a trailer parked along the road.

“Two policemen died on the spot and some others were injured. They are being treated at the hospital,” he said.

The police spokesperson said that the deceased had been deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Ilorin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jonathan Owoade, also confirmed the accident.