AIG orders dismissal of 2 inspectors for armed robbery, corruption

News Agency Of Nigeria

The AIG has directed that the dismissed officers be charged to court alongside the civilians involved.

The AIG, in a statement signed by the Zonal Public Relations Officer, SP Tunni Ayuba on Thursday in Lagos, gave the names of the dismissed Inspectors as Sunday Adetoye with AP. No. 279495 and Ogunleye Stephen with AP. No. 223521.

The two, who were attached to the Zonal Command Headquarters Onikan Lagos, are currently facing trial for allegedly conspiring with three civilians to rob two men of their valuables at Obada-Oko in Ogun.

“The officers on Nov. 23, 2023, at 10:00 p.m, in the company of three others; two members of Vigilante Group, Semiu Afisu, Abidoye Femi and Charles John (the driver), went to the residence of Taiwo Monsuru and Akintola Sunday, armed with two SMG rifles and live ammunition.

“They conducted a search without a warrant where they made away with five iPhones, one Samsung smartphone, one Tecno smartphone, and two laptop computers.

“Police officers attached to Ifo Division mounted a roadblock after other residents of the apartment informed them of the incident with the description of the vehicle, which led to the apprehension of the occupants of the vehicle.”

According to him, one officer who led the illegal operation, ASP Ajayi Victor, is currently at large.

The AIG has directed that the dismissed officers be charged to court alongside the civilians involved.

The police boss warned all officers and men of the Command to remain professional in the discharge of their duties, as anyone found wanting would bear the consequences.

He emphasised that the current management of the Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, would not tolerate any unprofessional conduct and corrupt practices.

Muhammed implored members of the public to always report the unprofessional conduct of officers and men, assuring that such information would be given appropriate confidentiality and attention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

