The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its Super Mushshak trainer aircraft was involved in a minor mishap at about 2.35 pm on Thursday, with no casualty.
2 pilots escape as Air Force trainer aircraft involved in minor accident
The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, had since directed preliminary investigations to ascertain the immediate cause of the accident.
The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, AVM Edward Gabkwet, made this known in a statement in Abuja.
Gabkwet said the accident, which occurred about 3.5 nautical miles from Kaduna Military Airfield, involved two pilots who were returning from a routine training flight.
He said that both pilots came out of the accident unscathed.
