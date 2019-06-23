Two people are reportedly injured as a storey building collapsed in Oshodi on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

The collapse building according to The Nation is located at 35, Adesanya Street, Mafoluku area of Oshodi, Lagos.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, confirmed the incident on its Twitter handle.

According to the agency, the building was undergoing illegal renovation before it collapsed on Sunday morning.

The agency also said that the victims have been taken to the nearest hospital.

LASEMA tweeted: “A storey building at the address suddenly came down with two people said to be trapped and rescued and taken to a nearby hospital by neighbours before the arrival of the Agency’s LRT.

“The building was undergoing illegal renovation before it collapsed this morning. There is an urgent need for complete demolition of the building before it causes any further disaster.”

However, in another report by Channels TV on the same incident, eight people were sad to have been injured.

Commenting on the incident, Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Oke Osanyintolu blamed the collapse on poor maintenance.

The building collapse in Oshodi occurred barely two weeks after, a building collapsed in Magodo collapsed and three people were hospitalised following the incident.