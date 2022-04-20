2 PDP leaders killed as gunmen attack Lawmaker in Plateau

The incident happened in Bassa Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

The lawmaker, Hon Musa Agha, member representing Jos North/Bassa constituency in the Plateau House of Assembly, was on a 'thank you tour' of the general area of Bassa LGA when gunmen opened fire, Daily Trust reported.

Unfortunately, two PDP leaders who accompanied the lawmaker on the tour were killed by the assailants' bullets.

The Spokesperson of the Plateau State Police, ASP Ubah Gabriel, has confirmed the development, adding that the lawmaker's vehicle was shattered by the attackers.

Gabriel said investigation has begun to unravel the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

Meanwhile, an ethnic group in Bassa, Iregwe, has condemned the attack and urged the security operatives to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

Also, the Plateau state chapter of PDP has condemned the incident, adding that the people of the state no longer safe in the face of endless killings.

Recall that gunmen had attacked four villages in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau killing some locals and razing down many houses.

Pulse reported that the attackers stormed the villages on Sunday, April 10, 2022, shooting sporadically and setting properties belonging to the locals on fire.

A resident of the area, Danladi Dukup, told NAN that some people lost their lives while others sustained various degrees of injuries.

He said that many of the villagers have fled their homes for safety following the invasion.