Two more coronavirus patients receiving treatment in Akwa Ibom have been discharged after recovery.

Dr Dominic Ukpong, the state Commissioner for Health while announcing the development on Saturday, May 30, 2020, said the discharged patients have been certified negative by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC).

This brings the total of recovery and discharged cases in the state to 16.

Ukpong also disclosed to journalists that the state governor, Udom Emmanuel has expended so much in health care delivery and emergency operation in Akwa Ibom, saying that accounts for the 100% recovery rate currently being experienced in the state.

He said, “Yesterday, you saw the magnificent 300 — bed facility that the Governor put up at Ituk Mbang, and I told people that it is going to compliment the services provided in the earlier facilities provided at Ikot Ekpene and the one here at the Ibom Specialist Hospital.”

As of Saturday, May 30, 2020, the total number of cases of the pandemic is Akwa Ibom was 45.