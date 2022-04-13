2 nuns, 3 others incinerated in Anambra auto crash – FRSC

“The fatal crash involved a Toyota Highlander with registration number; BMR 570 BE and an unregistered Toyota Hiace bus.

“According to an eyewitness, the bus driver, conveying the nuns was speeding excessively; lost control of the vehicle, rammed into the Highlander from behind and both vehicles caught fire.

“Five persons, two male adults and three female adults were involved in the crash when the vehicles burst into flames and they were completely burnt.

“The Anambra Fire Service has been able to put out the fire.

“The FRSC rescue team from Awka is on ground managing traffic and ensuring that the obstruction caused by the crash is removed,’’ Irelewuyi said.

While condoling with the families of the victims, Irelewuyi warned motorists to avoid excessive speeding and keep to recommend speed limits.