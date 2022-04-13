RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2 nuns, 3 others incinerated in Anambra auto crash – FRSC

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Five persons, including two nuns were incinerated at dawn on Wednesday when two vehicles collided at Nawfia on Enugu-Awka Expressway in Anambra.

Accident in Anambra (NAN)
Accident in Anambra (NAN)

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in Anambra, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, said the collision was attributable to excessive speeding.

Recommended articles

“The fatal crash involved a Toyota Highlander with registration number; BMR 570 BE and an unregistered Toyota Hiace bus.

“According to an eyewitness, the bus driver, conveying the nuns was speeding excessively; lost control of the vehicle, rammed into the Highlander from behind and both vehicles caught fire.

“Five persons, two male adults and three female adults were involved in the crash when the vehicles burst into flames and they were completely burnt.

“The Anambra Fire Service has been able to put out the fire.

“The FRSC rescue team from Awka is on ground managing traffic and ensuring that the obstruction caused by the crash is removed,’’ Irelewuyi said.

While condoling with the families of the victims, Irelewuyi warned motorists to avoid excessive speeding and keep to recommend speed limits.

NAN reports that the occupants of the Toyota Hiace bus were the two nuns and their driver while a couple were the occupants of the Toyota Highlander.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari swears in Commissioners for NPC, ICPC, presides over FEC

Buhari swears in Commissioners for NPC, ICPC, presides over FEC

2 nuns, 3 others incinerated in Anambra auto crash – FRSC

2 nuns, 3 others incinerated in Anambra auto crash – FRSC

Psychiatrist appeals to LASG to assist indigent, abandoned patients

Psychiatrist appeals to LASG to assist indigent, abandoned patients

Former Swiss banking CEO found guilty of fraud

Former Swiss banking CEO found guilty of fraud

Buhari swears in NPC, ICPC Commissioners

Buhari swears in NPC, ICPC Commissioners

Appeal Court lifts movement restriction on Sowore

Appeal Court lifts movement restriction on Sowore

2023 Presidency: APC has killed Nigeria – Bala Mohammed

2023 Presidency: APC has killed Nigeria – Bala Mohammed

Police confirm abduction of 4 Zamfara female students

Police confirm abduction of 4 Zamfara female students

Pakistan confirms 101 new COVID-19 cases

Pakistan confirms 101 new COVID-19 cases

Trending

Court dismisses Abba Kyari’s fundamental rights suit against NDLEA

Abba-Kyari (1)

FG approves establishment of 12 private Universities; FULL LIST

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [FMIC]

Adeboye's son apologises for calling pastors 'goats'; RCCG imposes sanctions

Leke Adeboye [churchtimesnigeria].

'You're a goat' - Adeboye's son blasts RCCG pastors for defying his father

Leke Adeboye [churchtimesnigeria]