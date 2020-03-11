Two missing Nigerians, Enwelunta Obumnore Godfrey and Salami Abiodun Sadeeq, who boarded the same flight with the index case of Coronavirus in Nigeria have been found.

Lagos State Government had declared Godfrey and Sadeeq wanted after efforts to trace and reach them on Monday, March 9, 2020, proved abortive.

While announcing this at a press briefing on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, the state Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi said the two men were identified 24 hours after their names were made public.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin-Abayomi has been providing updates on patients and situation of Coronavirus for the first index case of the disease in Nigeria.

He said, “As you know, we published their names and within 24 hours, we identified them and we’ve been in touch with them.

“I thank the media for putting those names out and for social media, it was very quick.

“It shows that the Lagos community is responsive and very responsible because I was surprised at the speed they were identified.”

Abayomi said the 44-yr-old Italian and the second index case are are doing very well, adding that the three other persons that were isolated on the suspicion that they had contracted the disease have been released.

He said, “He (the Italian) has no symptom, but the test shows that he’s still secreting the virus although the level is going down significantly.

“So if the virus secretion hits zero, we will test him one more time to be sure and he will be discharged from the hospital. The second case is doing well.

“He hasn’t developed any major symptoms; just some minor aches and pains and he seems to be doing well and we are satisfied.

“We will repeat his test tomorrow and we will determine what happens next based on his test.”

Coronavirus started in December 2019, from Wuhan, a city in China and has spread to over 45 countries killing over 3000 patients.