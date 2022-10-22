RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2 more Chibok girls rescued in Borno Army

News Agency Of Nigeria

Two more Chibok girls have been rescued by the military in Borno, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports.

A cross section of the abducted Chibok girls.
A cross section of the abducted Chibok girls.

Read Also

Musa, who also announced the opening of a new camp for hosting repentant Boko Haram members that were surrendering, assured that the new camp was in a safe area where the military could secure it.

“Based on assessment, we looked at the areas that can be properly defended,” Musa said.

Shading more light on the rescued girls, the General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Maiduguri, Maj.-Gen. Shuaibu Waidi, who presented them to the media, said they would be handed over to Borno State Government.

Waidi said that Yana Pogu who is number 19 on the abducted Chibok girls list, was rescued on Sept. 29 with four children; two boys and twin girls, in Mairari village, Bama Local Government Area (LGA), by troops of 21 Armoured Brigade, during a clearance patrol.

“In the same vein, on Oct. 2, Rejoice Sanki, who is number 70 on the list of Chibok girls, was rescued with her two children by troops of 222 battalion in Kawuri area,” Waidi said.

He said that the rescued women were undergoing medical examination with their children for eventual handing over to the Borno government.

NAN reports that within the last five months, 13 Chibok girls have been rescued by the military.

So far, out of the 276 girls abducted by the terrorists in 2014, about 96 are still in captivity.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Lagosians won't regret voting for PDP - Jandor

2023: Lagosians won't regret voting for PDP - Jandor

We can repeat Lagos success in Nigeria — Tinubu

We can repeat Lagos success in Nigeria — Tinubu

Federation begins training of 4,560 teachers nationwide

Federation begins training of 4,560 teachers nationwide

Manifesto: I will build on Buhari's achievements in security - Tinubu

Manifesto: I will build on Buhari's achievements in security - Tinubu

Buhari commiserates with ex-senate president, David Mark over son’s death

Buhari commiserates with ex-senate president, David Mark over son’s death

Police rescue 10 women, 1 year-old-baby from kidnappers in Zamfara

Police rescue 10 women, 1 year-old-baby from kidnappers in Zamfara

Manifesto: Tinubu pledges to increase revenue allocation to states

Manifesto: Tinubu pledges to increase revenue allocation to states

Stop pushing your parental responsibility to school teachers – Proprietress

Stop pushing your parental responsibility to school teachers – Proprietress

2 more Chibok girls rescued in Borno Army

2 more Chibok girls rescued in Borno Army

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is Peter Obi's running mate. (PM News)

Calling Lekki shooting 'massacre' is debatable - Obi's running mate, Datti

Breaking: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy. [SaharaReporters]

BREAKING: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy

Renowened investigative journalist, Dele Giwa was assassinated on October 19, 1986

Tribute: 36 years after his assassination, Dele Giwa remains a household name in media industry

Oby Ezekwesili and Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Abike Dabiri rejects Ezekwesili’s advice on her reaction to ‘Mumu woman’ tweet