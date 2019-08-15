The Executive Secretary, Kwara Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Mohammed Tunde-Jimoh on Thursday said two pilgrims from the state in the ongoing 2019 Hajj had found and returned N62, 200 lost by fellow pilgrims in Munah, Saudi Arabia.

Tunde-Jimoh made the disclosure in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) from Saudi Arabia.

According to the executive secretary, one of the good Samaritans, Malam Abubakar Haruna-Kanike found and returned 600 US dollars, 700 CFA and N60,000 lost by a fellow pilgrim.

He said that the pilgrim willingly handed over the money to the rightful owner, Malam Sani Umar, who is a fellow pilgrim from Kwara.

Similarly, Malam Abdulsalam Abubakar, who is also a pilgrim from Kwara, also found and returned 800 US dollars and N2,200 belonging to Malam Haruna Babaji a fellow pilgrim from Borno.

The executive secretary commended the two pilgrims from the state for their discipline, honesty and godliness, and urged them to keep up the virtues.

“Pilgrims from the state have always demonstrated high sense of honesty as good Muslims with this memorable gesture,” he said.

Tunde-Jimoh said all the 2,026 pilgrims that travelled with the Board including officials are hale and healthy in Saudi Arabia.