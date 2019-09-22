Suspected cattle rustlers have reportedly killed two people and injured many others including military personnel in Adamawa communities

According to Punch, the gunmen attacked Shaforo and Kudumti communities of Numan Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of Sunday, September 22, 2019.

Six people were reportedly wounded including soldiers who engaged the attackers in a gunfight.

The spokesman for the state police command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje confirmed the attack, saying one of the suspected cattle rustlers was killed in the crossfire with the soldiers.

“One of the attackers was killed in the crossfire with security operatives and his corpse has been deposited at the Numan mortuary.

“The CP has dispatched additional operatives to join other security agencies to comb the bushes in the area and arrest the fleeing cattle rustlers,”

Meanwhile, Nigerian Army in August established a “Super Camp” in Kotonkoro in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State to tackle kidnapping, cattle rustling and banditry in the area.

Brig.-Gen. Gideon Ajetunmobi, Commander, 31 Artillery Brigade, Minna, disclosed this while conducting the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Matane, round the Super Camp, during a courtesy visit.